'Sit the hell down!': Ted Cruz slammed by former RNC head for urging violence
Appearing on MSNBC's "The Katie Phang Show," former Republican National Committee head Michael Steele slapped down Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) for urging violence during a speech at the Texas CPAC conference over the weekend.

As reported by Rolling Stone, an over-the-top Cruz told the crowd, "It’s like the old Roman Colosseum where you slam on a breastplate and you grab a battle axe and you go fight the barbarians,” before adding. “As they say in the military world it is a target-rich environment.”

That led Steele to call out the Texas Republican.

"It is more fascism than farce," Steele began. "It is more concern than conservatism and it really is about how we as a citizen respond to this. How we push back against it. We are not opponents of the each other, we disagree from time to time on big and small issues. but our first inclination as Americans is not to go and beat the crap out of the neighbor just because they have a yard sign that we don't like."

"This is not the America that these folks are projecting, that they want," he continued. "I mean, this is all when you have heard is sheer protection from Trump, from Steve Bannon, from Ted Cruz -- just sit the hell down, please. Stop it. You're not serving the people of Texas, you haven't done that since you have been there, the reality of it is. But you find the grift, you find the hot rhetoric, you make yourself seem like you are the big man on campus and you get things done. But that is not what this is about, this is not about getting things done."

