Watch: Whoopi Goldberg goes off after climate protesters interrupt Ted Cruz interview on The View

"The View's" Whoopi Goldberg was not happy on Monday when climate protesters continuously interrupted her and her colleagues as they tried to interview Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX).

While Cruz came on to discuss his new book, entitled "Justice Corrupted: How the Left Weaponized Our Legal System," a group of environmental activists began shouting over him and refusing to let him make his arguments.

At one point, an agitated Goldberg started yelling back at the protesters and telling them to quiet down.

"Excuse me, excuse me, ladies!" she shouted. "Excuse us, let us do our job, let us do our job, we hear what you have to say but you've got to go!"

FROM EARLIER: Flashback: Allen Weisselberg told reporter that he had seemingly lost $1 billion of Trump's money

At this point, the audience erupted in cheers as the protesters were apparently removed from the premises.

Watch the video below or at this link.