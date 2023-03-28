Watch: Ted Cruz gets chided at Senate hearing after blowing up on Biden’s DHS chief
Senator Ted Cruz (BILL CLARK/POOL/AFP)

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas faced off today during a public hearing where the Biden official was slammed over his handling of the U.S.-Mexico border.

"Mr. Secretary, I want to say to you right now — your behavior is disgraceful. And the deaths, the children assaulted, the children raped. They are at your feet, and if you had integrity, you'd resign," Cruz said during the Senate Judiciary hearing.

"And I will tell you, the men and women of the Border Patrol, they've never had a political leader undermine them. They despise you, Mr. Secretary, because you're willing to let children be raped to follow political orders," Cruz continued. "This is a crisis. It's a disgrace. You won't even admit this human tragedy is a crisis."

When Cruz was finished, Chairman Dick Durbin (D-IL) gave Mayorkas the option of responding, but the DHS Secretary declined, saying, "What the senator said was revolting. I'm not going to address it."

IN OTHER NEWS: Trump rages at the IRS in bizarre rant about a mysterious ‘deal’

"Your refusal to do your job is revolting," Cruz fired back.

Sen. Alex Padilla (D-CA) then chimed in, saying that Cruz's treatment of Mayorkas was "disrespectful."

"I think it's [disrespectful] to suggest or imply that the root causes of a broken immigration system are so simple that they can be answered in two-and-a-half seconds or less," Padilla said.

Watch the video below or at this link.

SmartNews Video