Watch: Ted Cruz gets chided at Senate hearing after blowing up on Biden’s DHS chief

"These kids are innocent children," Wolfenden told reporters, worried for her grandsons who are five and eight years old, only a few years younger than the students killed on Monday.

Mass shootings are grimly frequent in the United States, and Nashville residents were in shock Tuesday after their city joined the roster of those that have experienced an armed assault on a school, bringing a nationwide scourge close to home.

"It definitely hits home for me today," said Stacie Wilford, a nurse at a local medical facility and mother to an eight-year-old at a nearby school.

"I live a mile and a half away so it's in your back door and it's so scary," she told AFP.

"You drop your kids off in the mornings and you don't think that you could get a call like this. It's just devastating. That just -- I can't even fathom.”

She said the medical workers felt the impact of the shooting that ricocheted around the community.

"We're fixers," she said.

"When you're in the medical field, you want to fix it but when you get something like this, you can't fix it."

Carolyn Lucas's children also attend a school just a 10-minute walk away from the scene of the shooting. When she first heard there was a shooting in the area, Lucas was afraid it was at her kids' institution.

"I feel like our souls were shattered. It's unfathomable yet completely expected. You know, why wouldn't it happen to us?" she asked.

Despite the rate of gun violence in the country, Lucas said it's still easy to think it won't hit one's own community.

But, she said, "Of course it will. Gun violence sees no race or religion... it doesn't discriminate against anybody.

"We have to do better."

Kaylee Franzen, 22, who came with her 21-year-old friend Gabriella Massey to pay their respects, shares the same sentiment on gun violence, she said.

"You hear about this happening all the time. And I don't think we've ever been somewhere where it's been so close and that in itself was really heartbreaking," said Franzen, a senior at the private Christian Belmont University in Nashville.

She said the shooting made the two women want to do something, even just by bringing flowers to the site where residents left bouquets and stuffed toys at the church property entrance, which was guarded by a police cruiser Tuesday.

"Even though this doesn't necessarily help anything, it sends a message that things need to change, and that thoughts and prayers alone aren't something that fixes or can aid the situation," she said.

Cheryl Hill, 29, came to offer her prayers the night of the shooting, among the many who bowed their heads at the gates to the church.

She said she hadn't worried about something like this happening in her community, but was shaken like so many others.

"I was just in shock. It's just happening right up the street," she said. "It was just so close to home."