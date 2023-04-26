Ted Cruz says voters 'should decide abortion policy' as approval for procedure hits record high
Senate Judiciary Committee/screen grab

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) suggested a national vote on abortion policy despite recent polls showing record-high approval for the procedure.

The Texas senator made the remarks during a Senate Judiciary hearing on abortion laws on Wednesday.

"I believe the American people should decide abortion policy," Cruz said. "I believe that's what our Constitution designs. Unfortunately, my Democrat [sic] colleagues on this committee disagree. They do not believe in democracy when it comes to the issue of abortion."

Cruz claimed that Democrats want "unelected judges" to set abortion policy.

"The current position of virtually every Democrat senator in this body is that abortion should be absolutely unlimited, available up until the moment of birth, and even, shockingly, in some instances, after birth," he insisted.

Cruz cited a poll claiming that 90% of Americans disagree with late-term abortions. But he did not mention the most recent polls showing record-high support for abortion rights.

An NPR/Marist poll released on Wednesday found 61% of Americans favor some abortion rights. Two-thirds of those surveyed preferred for abortions to be limited to the first trimester.

Watch the video below via the Senate Judiciary Committee.

