Ted Cruz launches bizarre anti-Disney rant -- and predicts cartoons of 'Mickey and Pluto going at it'
Ted Cruz (Screen Capture)

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) this week disturbed some of his fellow conservatives when he predicted Disney wasn't very far from having gay sex depicted in its children's cartoons.

While talking on his "Verdict" podcast, Cruz complained about Disney's opposition to Florida's new "Don't Say Gay" law that critics say could force LGBTQ teachers to remain closeted out of fear of being sued by parents.

"I think there are people who are misguided, trying to drive Disney stepping in saying, you know, in every episode now they're going to have, you know, Mickey and Pluto going at it," he said.

"Thank you for that image senator," co-host Michael Knowles said sarcastically.

"But it's just like, come on, guys, these are kids and, you know, you could always shift to Cinemax if you want that!" Cruz said, although Cinemax has never run a pornographic movie featuring two iconic Disney characters. "Like, I'm a dad, it used to be that you could put your kids on the Disney channel and be like, all right, something innocuous will happen."

