Fireworks erupt as Ted Cruz lashes out at Biden nominee for referring to Fox News as propaganda

There were fireworks on Tuesday at the Senate Commerce Committee hearing as Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) grilled Gigi Sohn, a nominee for a commissioner position on the Federal Communications Commission (FCC).

Sohn is no stranger to the Senate Commerce Committee as this is her third hearing for the position, since her initial nomination in October 2021 by President Joe Biden.

Cruz took that familiarity as an opportunity to blast Sohn over her past social media posts on Twitter.



Sohn agreed with Cruz that the FCC has an obligation to "defend democracy," then he used that opportunity to bring up Sohn's past vocal opposition to Fox News.

IN OTHER NEWS: Pence’s plan to fight special counsel subpoena is doomed – according to this legal expert

Cruz read a past tweet from Sohn from September 2019 that stated, "I agree with the scrutiny of big tech is essential as scrutiny of big telecom, cable and media," Sohn's tweet continued. "And trust me, the latter have played their own role in destroying democracy and electing autocrats. Like, say Fox News?"

Cruz then pounced on Sohn for showing partisan scrutiny in her communications.

"You see why millions of people don't think you are fair and impartial to regulate communications?" Cruz asked.

Cruz then featured a social media post from October 2020 where Sohn described Fox News as being 'state-sponsored.'

ALSO IN THE NEWS: 'Don Jr. is on coke': Trump's son says people mistake 'impassioned speech' for drug habit

Sohn quickly acknowledged her wrongdoing after the post was presented.

"I regretted the tone of that," Sohn said.

However, Sohn acknowledged the close positioning the conservative news network had with former President Donald Trump.

"They were very, very, very, close to the Trump administration," said Sohn.

Cruz countered her response by asking if MSNBC is close to the Biden Administration.

Sohn responded, "I listen to National Public Radio, I do not watch CNN or MSNBC."

Watch video below or at this link.



