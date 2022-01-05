'Pathetic' Ted Cruz shredded by Maryland Democrat for 'sordid' claims about impeaching Biden for no reason

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) was trashed by a fellow graduate of Harvard Law School for suggesting that Republicans would impeach President Joe Biden with no justification.

The Texas senator accused Democrats of weaponizing impeachment against former president Donald Trump, and he said Republicans would do the same "whether it’s justified or not" if they retake the House majority, but fellow Harvard Law alumnus Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) called Cruz a blight on the institution.

"What a pathetic, sordid spectacle to see Ted Cruz utter words like that," Raskin told MSNBC's "Morning Joe." "I think he is a graduate of Harvard Law School, and he is a shame on my alma matter when he speaks like that. You don't raise impeachment because you don't like something that another Congress did."

"This is a guy who supported the impeachment of Bill Clinton for telling one lie about one act of sex but could not bring himself to support the impeachment and the conviction of Donald Trump for inciting a violent insurrection against his own government," Raskin added. "The worst action of a president against the U.S. government, against the people of the United States, in the history of our country. Pretending to invoke a high crime and misdemeanor, he says, we're going to use impeachment against Joe Biden.

"He is the one, obviously, weaponizing impeachment," Raskin concluded. "He is someone who betrayed his oath of office when he refused to act as an objective and dispassionate juror in the Senate trial, so I think that is pathetic."





