Biggest loser: Ted Cruz backed more than two dozen GOP candidates -- and most of them flopped
Senator Ted Cruz (Gage Skidmore)

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) threw his support behind more than two dozen Republican candidates in the midterm election, but most of them flopped.

Only nine candidates who took part in his "Cruz 25 for 22 Victory Fun" are currently leading their races, including his pal Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT), and the "Truth and Courage" super PAC tied to him fared even worse, with only one win in three races it funded, reported The Daily Beast.

Cruz also leads the joint committee "Win the Senate 2022" with Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX), but only five of three affiliated candidates won their races -- Katie Britt in Alabama, J.D. Vance in Ohio, and Ted Budd in North Carolina, while Mehmet Oz lost in Pennsylvania and Adam Laxalt lost in Nevada.

The Texas Republican announced the day after the election that he would be the first official to appear in Georgia to campaign for Herschel Walker's runoff campaign against Sen. Rafael Warnock (D-GA), but none of his affiliated committees gave him any money before the general election.

Cruz skirted campaign laws with its close ties to megadonors and vendors, and he essentially turned his own campaign into a super PAC by making a series of independent expenditures to former staffer Cassy Garcia, which helped her win her GOP primary but failed to notch a win against Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-TX).

