CBS host busts Ted Cruz on term limit bill: 'But you're still running!'

CBS host Margaret Brennan asked Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) why he is not a hypocrite for sponsoring a bill to limit U.S. senators to two terms — even though he is running for a third term.
"You introduced a bill to limit terms to two six-year terms in office for senators," Brennan told Cruz. "Why aren't you holding yourself to that standard? You said you're running for a third term."
Cruz insisted he was a "passionate defender of term limits."
"But you're still running!" Brennan interrupted.
"If and when it passes, I will happily, happily comply," Cruz insisted.
"Are you running for president?" the host pressed.
"I will be more than happy to comply by the same rules that apply for everyone," Cruz stated. "But until then, I'm going to keep fighting for 30 million Texans."
"I think you heard me ask if you're running for president," Brennan said.
"I'm running for re-election to the Senate," Cruz replied. "There's a reason I'm in Texas today. I'm not in Iowa. I'm in Texas and I'm fighting for 30 million Texans."