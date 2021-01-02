Ted Cruz fractures Mitch McConnell's caucus with effort to overturn the election

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) on Saturday announced that ten Republican senators would join his effort to reject the outcome of the 2020 election, which was won by President-elect Joe Biden.
Only one problem, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-TX) is opposed to the scheme and thinks Wednesday's vote will be the most consequential during his 36 years in the Senate.
The move by Cruz was widely panned and could haunt the Republican Party big in the 2022 midterm elections.
On Saturday, Sen. Pat Toomey (R-PA) blasted the move publicly. Pennsylvania is one of the states where Republicans want to overturn the will of the voters.
Here is the thread Toomey posted to Donald Trump's favorite social media platform.
A fundamental, defining feature of a democratic republic is the right of the people to elect their own leaders. The… https://t.co/iq5DdtWBM0— Senator Pat Toomey (@Senator Pat Toomey)1609623951.0
They fail to acknowledge that these allegations have been adjudicated in courtrooms across America and were found t… https://t.co/sJb9nKVbdb— Senator Pat Toomey (@Senator Pat Toomey)1609623951.0
I acknowledge that this past election, like all elections, had irregularities. But the evidence is overwhelming tha… https://t.co/7tCtZkxzV1— Senator Pat Toomey (@Senator Pat Toomey)1609623952.0
I voted for President Trump and endorsed him for re-election. But, on Wednesday, I intend to vigorously defend our… https://t.co/oYpo8TPLSa— Senator Pat Toomey (@Senator Pat Toomey)1609623952.0
Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) also put out a statement against the scheme.
My statement regarding the upcoming meeting of Congress to formally count the votes of the Electoral College and ce… https://t.co/QKV0jQLl7f— Sen. Lisa Murkowski (@Sen. Lisa Murkowski)1609621583.0