Ted Cruz fractures Mitch McConnell's caucus with effort to overturn the election

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) on Saturday announced that ten Republican senators would join his effort to reject the outcome of the 2020 election, which was won by President-elect Joe Biden.

Only one problem, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-TX) is opposed to the scheme and thinks Wednesday's vote will be the most consequential during his 36 years in the Senate.

The move by Cruz was widely panned and could haunt the Republican Party big in the 2022 midterm elections.



On Saturday, Sen. Pat Toomey (R-PA) blasted the move publicly. Pennsylvania is one of the states where Republicans want to overturn the will of the voters.

Here is the thread Toomey posted to Donald Trump's favorite social media platform.













Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) also put out a statement against the scheme.



