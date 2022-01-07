'Did you just call him Reek?' CNN host shocked anchor compared Ted Cruz to Theon Greyjoy

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) was likened on CNN Friday to a Game of Thrones character who took to calling himself "Reek" after having his penis amputated during extensive torture.

CNN's Brianna Keilar reported on Cruz groveling before Fox News personality Tucker Carlson after describing Jan. 6 as a terrorist attack.

"Straightforward, nothing crazy about that comment, Ted Cruz just saying what is," Keilar noted.



But Cruz apologized to the Fox personality on-air.

Keilar discussed the series of events with co-host John Berman.

"Can I just say one more thing about Ted Cruz there," Berman said. "It's like 7:28 a.m. — Ted Cruz, do you know where your spine is?"

"I thought he handled it better in 'Game of Thrones' when he was Theon Grayjoy to Ramsey Bolton, there," he continued. "Honestly, that was like Reek, it was like the same as watching Reek in 'Game of Thrones' there, how he was addressing him. The power structure there."

"Did you just call him Reek?" Keilar said. "That is such an apt metaphor."

"Well, if the shoe fits or the codpiece fits," Berman replied..

"I don't know. I think that, you know, Tucker Carlson will be picking his teeth this morning with Ted Cruz's spine, is sort of what I think," Keilar said.



