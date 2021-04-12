Right-wing 'idiot' Ted Nugent humiliates himself with latest COVID-19 rant – and the internet can’t stop laughing
According to a report from the Journal of Musical Things, aging rocker Ted Nugent posted a video rant on his Facebook page pushing a long-debunked COVID-19 conspiracy theory that has critics of the conservative entertainer wondering if he is not very bright or just desperate for attention.

In the video , Nugent complained about his next tour being canceled due to COVID precautions, then ranted, "You know, I guess I would ask you — because I'm addicted to truth, logic and common sense — and my common-sense meter would demand the answer to why weren't we shut down for COVID one through 18? COVID-1 — and there was a COVID 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17 and 18 — COVID one through 18 didn't shut anything down but woah, COVID-19!"



As fact-checker Snopes responded, "The respiratory disease COVID-19 was named in February 2020 for the coronavirus that causes it — SARS-CoV-2 — and the year in which the first disease case was reported — 2019. Following that logic, Nugent's proclamation of a "COVID one through 18" would suggest that there had been 18 years of coronavirus infection rates at a global scale, which is unfounded."

That didn't spare Nugent -- known for his outrageous and sometimes violent rhetoric -- from being pilloried on Twitter