Tennessee sets ‘stunning’ new child COVID records after GOP fought mask mandates: 'NEVER been this bad'
Screengrab.

Cases of COVID-19 among school-aged children are soaring in Tennessee as the state's Republican leaders fight against public health measures.

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee's Department of Health halted all adolescent vaccine outreach in July and Republican Speaker of the Tennessee House of Representatives Cameron Sexton has threatened "legislative force" against school districts that enact mask mandates.

Phil Williams, the chief investigative correspondent at News Channel 5 in Nashville reported the state has set another record.

"For the 2nd straight day, Tennessee sets a stunning new daily record for #COVID19 cases among school-age children (ages 5-18). 1,850 in today's report, up from 1,495 the day before. Previous high of 1,478 was on Dec. 15th," he explained.

"It has NEVER been this bad," Williams noted.

He said the last ten days show a trend that is "not good."

He noted a recent warning by Ballard Health Chairman and CEO Alan Levine, who was a healthcare advisor to former Govs. Bobby Jindal (R-LA) and Jeb Bush (R-FL). Levine has contributed to Tennessee Gov. Lee.



Hospitalizations have also set an all-time record — for the third straight day, WBIR-TV reports.


SmartNews