Expert claims foreign terrorists are plotting to use loose US gun laws to commit attacks

Donell Harvin, the former chief of Homeland Security for Washington, D.C., revealed that there continues to be "chatter" monitored by United States intelligence agencies that international terrorist groups are considering using loose gun laws to commit acts of terror in the country.

Speaking to MSNBC on Wednesday, Harvin called it a "serious concern."

"I have spoken with many of my colleagues in the intelligence community," Harvin explained. "They are seeing online chatter from domestic threats as well as foreign threats, encouraging people to gout out and carry out mass shootings. The conversations on the Hill, in the DOJ, they are timely. We haven't seen the last of the mass shootings. There are people online continuously encouraging this."

Last month, Republicans blocked a bill that would have allowed increased funding for the Department of Homeland Security, the Department of Justice and the FBI. Their goal is to allocate resources to track and analyze domestic terrorist activity as it takes place.

Sen. John Thune (R-SD) told CNN that it was unlikely that 10 Republicans would be willing to join the required "super majority" to break a filibuster. Republicans claimed that the laws are already in place to allow them to do a lot of what is in the bill. It doesn't include the funding, however.

"Today the Senate will have a chance to act on a pernicious issue that has recently become an increasingly prevalent component in America's gun violence epidemic -- the evil spread of white supremacy and domestic terrorism," said Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY).

There is a small group of bipartisan Senators who are working on some kind of federal gun safety legislation. Some of the ideas included in the negotiations are things included in the bill crafted by Sens. Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Pat Toomey (R-PA) in 2013 that failed without 60-vote support in the Senate.

See the comments from the former Homeland Security official below or at this link.