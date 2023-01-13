Pipe-wielding Tesla driver captured on video carrying out multiple road rage attacks in California

A road rage incident involving a pipe-wielding man in California was captured on video, and it wasn't the first time the man has attacked other cars, KTLA reports.

The video shows a man exiting his Tesla to strike the truck behind him with a metal pipe. After hitting the truck several times, he gets back in his Tesla and drives away.

“Initially, you think, ‘Should I pin him to the wall with my car?’ ‘Should I run him down?’ ‘What should I do?’” the victim told KTLA. “And I tried to stay focused and think, ‘I don’t want to go from victim to criminal in an instant.’”

The victim said he first started recording the man after seeing him target another car on the freeway that morning.

In that footage, the man follows a white sedan onto a freeway exit, gets out of his Tesla, and tries to strike with the pipe before the other vehicle speeds away. The driver of the white sedan reportedly said that she simply honked at the man, which apparently enraged him.

“I honestly did feel like he was either gonna break my windows or pull me out,” she said.

As the New York Post points out, other drivers around Southern California have been sharing videos showing what appears to be the same man attacking cars in various cities.

Watch KTLA's report on the story below or at this link.