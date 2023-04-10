GOP lawmaker: FDA should ignore Trump judge's ruling on abortion medication
Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) on Monday said that Trump-appointed Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk's ruling that overturned the Food and Drug Administration's authorization of abortion medication mifepristone should be ignored.

Appearing on CNN, Mace slammed the judge for overstepping his bounds and unilaterally overturning the approval of a drug that has now been on the market for more than two decades.

"This is an FDA-approved drug," she argued. "I support the use of FDA-approved drugs... it's not up to us to decide as legislators or even as a court system whether or not this is the right drug to use or not."

Because of this, said Mace, she agreed with "ignoring" the ruling against the drug and she said that the ruling "should just be thrown out, quite frankly."

Mace has argued that her fellow Republicans are badly botching the politics of abortion in the United States and has called for her party to seek some kind of compromise that would be palatable to swing voters.

"There are many pro life people that also while they're pro-life, they don't want the government to intervene in this radical of a manner," she told CNN's Kaitlan Collins.

