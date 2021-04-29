BUSTED: Texas GOP precinct captain arrested in connection with Capitol riot

On Wednesday, CNN reported that local GOP precinct chair and poll worker in north Texas has been arrested on multiple charges stemming from his alleged participation in the violent pro-Trump invasion of the U.S. Capitol on January 6.

"Mark Middleton, 52, was appointed as the chair of Precinct 14 in Cooke County in December, just a month after the presidential election, according to Chris McNamara, chairman of the Cooke County Republican Party," reported Ed Lavandera. "He was appointed by a committee of local Republicans to fill the vacant precinct officer position. The Texas Republican Party says the duty of its precinct chairs is to 'help promote and grow the local county party' and 'to maximize the Republican vote in your precinct.'"

Middleton and his wife, who were photographed at the riot, face seven federal charges, and have pleaded not guilty on all counts.

A number of Republican officials have been implicated in the riot directly, including former West Virginia state Rep. Derrick Evans. But several more who didn't actively participate spoke at the rally that immediately preceded it, or voted to overturn the election results based on the same conspiracy theory that drove the rioters.