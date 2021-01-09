GOP lawmaker resigns in shame after participating in violent assault on the Capitol
Derrick Evans appears in Facebook video (screen grab)

After posting a video of himself storming the U.S. Capitol in Wednesday's failed insurrection, a Republican state lawmaker has resigned from office.

Derrick Evans resigned from West Virginia's House of Delegates on Saturday, Metro News reported.

"I hereby resign as a member of the House of Delegates, effective immediately," Evans said in his resignation letter.

"I take full responsibility for my actions, and deeply regret any hurt, pain or embarrassment I may have caused my family, friends, constituents and fellow West Virginians," Evans wrote. "I hope this action I take today can remove any cloud of distraction from the state Legislature, so my colleagues can get to work in earnest building a brighter future for our state. And more importantly, I hope it helps to begin the healing process, so we can all move forward and come together as 'One Nation, Under God.'"

The resignation came one day after Evans was charged with federal crimes for his role in the riot.

When Evans was taken into custody on Friday, his grandmother said, "And thank you, Mr. Trump for invoking a riot at the White House."