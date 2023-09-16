'Texas sized victory': Donald Trump gloats after Ken Paxton's narrow acquittal

Donald Trump took to social media to gloat on Saturday after his ally, Texas attorney general Ken Paxton, was narrowly acquitted on corruption charges in his own impeachment trial, which was greenlit by fellow Republicans.

Legal experts were quick to react to the news that Paxton was acquitted of 16 articles of impeachment, but Trump took his time, posting a response several hours later. Trump had previously expressed support for Paxton throughout the process. Paxton also had the support of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and other far-right figures.

For Paxton's part, he lashed out at President Joe Biden in the wake of the results.

Trump posted his response on his own social media site, Truth Social. He began by thanking the lieutenant governor of Texas for his role.

"I want to thank the great Lt. Governor of Texas, Dan Patrick, who served as Judge in the Ken Paxton Trial, and the Republican State Senators, for showing great Professionalism and Fairness," Trump said.

He then added:

"Attorney General Paxton was fully acquitted on all 16 Impeachment Articles brought by the Texas Republican House. It is time that Speaker Dade Phelan resign after pushing this Disgraceful Sham! Congratulations to Attorney General Ken Paxton on a great and historic Texas sized VICTORY. I also want to congratulate his wonderful wife and family for having had to go through this ordeal, and WINNING!"