American Neo-Nazi leader of The Base is recruiting extremists in UK while hiding out in Russia: report
Rinaldo Nazzaro (Photo: Screen capture)

Earlier in the year, the leader of the far-right neo-Nazi terrorist group The Base was exposed as Rinaldo Nazzaro, an American national who has been hiding out in Russia since 2018.

Now, according to The Daily Express, Nazzaro is trying to recruit more extremists from his hiding place in the Vladimir Putin regime — this time in the United Kingdom. "Nazzaro has been attempting to recruit from the UK, an investigation by the broadcaster revealed, telling potential new members: 'UK is a place that we think there is a lot of potential.'"

"Nazzaro, 49, used to be a contractor for the Pentagon, as well as an analyst for the Department of Homeland Security," reported Charles Harrison. "In 2018, Nazzaro founded The Base — a neo-Nazi terror group whose members are trained with weapons and explosives, and whose express aim is to incite a race war. Several men linked to the group are being prosecuted in the US for offenses including conspiracy to murder, and the group now operates out of Russia."

"The despicable group has been banned from the UK, with home secretary at the time Priti Patel saying condemning 'evil white supremacist groups, who target vulnerable people across the world,'" noted the report. "Canada, like the UK, has designated the group an official terrorist organization, in the same category as ISIS and al Qaeda." Ironically, "The Base" also happens to be what "al Qaeda" means in Arabic.

The Base, whose members form cells that have trained throughout North America, has been implicated in a number of assassination plots, and members have been charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

Ironically, as the neo-Nazi leader broadcasts messages from Russia, even giving one broadcast wearing a shirt bearing Putin's face, the Kremlin has cited "denazification" as its excuse for the illegal invasion of Ukraine and annexation of its eastern regions.

