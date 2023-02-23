Joy Behar suggests pro-Trump residents of East Palestine had it coming: 'That's who you voted for'
During a segment on The View this Thursday, co-host Joy Behar seized on recent reports detailing former President Donald Trump's deregulatory policies that many say helped set the stage for the train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio.

Behar then seemed to shift the blame towards the residents of the town, which is now the site of a toxic chemical spill due to the derailment.

"Can we talk about regulations for a second?" Behar said. "Because it seems to me that Republicans are obsessed with this notion about the free market and they don't like a lot of regulations."

Behar gave the example of the airline industry, which is heavily regulated and as a result has an extremely low incidence of accidents. "We have to pay for regulations and safety standards, otherwise where are we? We're all gonna go up in flames."

Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin tried to even out the debate by mentioning the company that owned the train gives money to Democrats just as much as Republicans to skirt regulations.

"One thing I want to say is I do think this was an unforced error by President Biden," Griffin said. "It was 20 days before we had [Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg ] go down, 10 days before he put out a statement acknowledging it. This is Trump country ... [Biden] is a president for all Americans I believe, and he needs to show that."

Behar interjected, shifting the focus back on Trump and his policies. She then pointed to the camera and said, "That's who you voted for in that district, Donald Trump -- who reduces all safety."

