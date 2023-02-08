The View pans MTG’s attention-seeking antics: ‘Looks like she skinned my puppy!’
Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene speaking with attendees at the 2021 AmericaFest. (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

"The View" co-hosts weren't impressed by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's attention-seeking antics during the State of the Union address.

The Georgia Republican frequently interrupted President Joe Biden with jeers and insults, and the co-hosts criticized her behavior and her eye-catching fur-collared jacket at the congressional gathering.

"I was distracted by Marjorie Taylor Greene's jacket," said co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin. "It looked like she skinned my puppy."

Co-host Sunny Hostin agreed.

"It was a little Cruella de Ville," she said, referring to the fur-wearing villain from Disney's "101 Dalmatians."

"I see your MTG and raise you a Kyrsten Sinema," said co-host Sara Haines, and producers showed a photo of the Arizona senator's distinctive, wide-shouldered yellow dress. "There was a tweet that said, 'Oh, we're going to wear that bridesmaid dress again.' This is why the internet always wins, it's an equal-opportunity offender."

Co-host Joy Behar compared Sinema's dress to Big Bird and said both lawmakers looked like they were headed to the Met Gala, and Hostin said Greene and other Republicans who heckled Biden should apologize.

"Remember it was Joe Wilson who yelled at [Barack] Obama, 'You lie,'" Hostin said. "That lack of decorum had never been shown before. They made him apologize and he did so. I think if Marjorie Taylor Greene yelled 'liar' the president of the United States, she should apologize for it. I wonder if Kevin McCarthy has cajones to force her."

Watch video below or at this link.


