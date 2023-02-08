The View pans MTG’s attention-seeking antics: ‘Looks like she skinned my puppy!’

Just Monday, Bloomberg reported, "House Republican committee and caucus chairs are pushing to create panels to study extending Social Security and Medicare solvency as part of any debt limit deal."

"The discussion about creating commissions indicates some policy proposals floated by Republicans on entitlements — such as increasing the eligibility age or adding means-testing measures — are a possibility, even as GOP leaders say they’re not negotiating policy changes directly as part of a debt-limit vote," Bloomberg added.

Cutting, gutting, altering, or otherwise tampering with "entitlements" (which also include federal and state programs paid for by workers via their paychecks) has been a core policy of the Republican Party for years.

Donald Trump repeatedly called for gutting Social Security and Medicare, a fact that appears to have been conveniently forgotten by some of his staunchest supporters.

Numerous House and Senate Republicans have either attacked or outright called for gutting, "sunsetting," or otherwise dramatically altering Social Security and Medicare in the past year, including U.S. Senators Rick Scott (FL), Mike Lee (UT), Lindsey Graham (SC), Ted Cruz (TX), Ron Johnson (WI), Ted Budd (NC), and U.S. Reps. Rick Allen (GA), Mike Waltz (NC), Kevin Hern (OK), and others.

Here's Rep. Greene and most of the Republican caucus Tuesday night heckling the President, with some including Greene calling him a "liar."

Proud of her disruption of centuries of decorum, after the State of the Union Greene told reporters, "I don't clap for liars."

Greene then recorded video after shouting "You're lying!" and "Liar!" at President Biden, defending her antics -- by lying.

Greene may have led the charge but she was far from the only culprit lying about the President of the United States in a nationally-televised speech that was seen in several parts of the world.

Here's U.S. Senator Mike Lee (R-UT), once floated as a Trump Supreme Court nominee, "feigning outrage" at President Biden's truthful claim, and video of him calling to gut Social Security and Medicare. In fact, he says in the video the reason he was running for Senate was to pull up "by the roots" Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid.

And U.S. Senator Rick Scott, the head of the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC), getting called out by Fox News for wanting to "sunset" Social Security and Medicare.

U.S. Rep. Rick Allen, Republican of Georgia, claiming people are telling him they "want to work longer," as he says he wants to raise the retirement age, which would dramatically alter Social Security and Medicare.

Or an apparently younger U.S. Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX), calling Social Security a Ponzi scheme:

Center for American Progress Action's research director, Will Ragland, in October pointed out Trump has repeatedly promised to gut Social Security and Medicare:

"Every single budget Trump proposed would've cut hundreds of billions of dollars from Social Security, Medicare, & Medicaid," Ragland says.

And video of Trump saying it as recently as 2020:

Literally dozens of Republicans back in October called for gutting, sunsetting, or killing Social Security and Medicare. This was the GOP playbook just a few months ago.

U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham in June: "entitlement reform is a must."

U.S. Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI) in August saying he wants to "fix" "broken" Social Security and Medicare by turning them into "discretionary" spending:

U.S. Senator Ted Budd (R-NC), as a candidate, agreed with the "major points' of Sen. Rick Scott's 11-point plan which included sunsetting all federal programs, which would include Social Security and Medicare. (Sen. Scott just hours ago "doubled down" on his call to die just that.)

U.S. Rep. Mike Waltz (R-NC) just one month ago called for "big reforms," and said: "if we really want to talk about the debt and spending, it’s the entitlements program.”

Many of those who have been trying to gut Social Security belong to the far-right Republican Study Committee.

Last summer NBC News reported: “The Republican Study Committee, a large group of House conservatives, proposed a budget in June that would incrementally raise the retirement age to collect Social Security, based on changing life spans, and lower benefits over the long term by using a new formula."