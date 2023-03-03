'No platform – just grievance politics': The View writes off the GOP
"The View" co-host Sunny Hostin wrote off the Republican Party as a policy-free grievance caucus after watching this week's Conservative Political Action Conference.

Many Republicans skipped this year's event in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations against CPAC chairman Matt Schlapp, and Hostin said only the fringiest elements of the GOP were left.

"It is night and day from what it would have been 10 years ago," Hostin said, "because I think the Republican Party is night and day from what it was 10 years ago. It's a complete freak show, if we're being honest. My question always is, is this representative of the Republican Party? It seems to me that it is, because you have over 60 percent of Republicans that still back Donald Trump. He's their keynote [speaker], he's the person that they want to hear from. The theme is 'protecting America now,' and they're warning of the threats posed by open borders, crime, inflation and the radical left."

"Once again, no platform to help people -- just grievance politics," she added. "There's no platform, it's just grievance politics. That's what the Republican Party is right now."

