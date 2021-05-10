The idea of an internal Republican Party civil war is a lie: columnist

The Sunday morning news shows were flooded with Republicans saying that the far-right wing of the GOP isn't in control and that they're in the minority of control. But as Washington Post columnist James Downie the idea that this fringe wing isn't running the show is a joke.

"But as much as media outlets love intraparty conflict, there's no battle here," he wrote. Former Gov. Chris Christie (R-NJ) claimed that there is far more support for Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) than it appears. It was part of a vote earlier this year when the GOP caucus voted whether to remove Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) from her one committee assignment. The secret ballot showed ample support for Cheney, but since then, it seems the GOP has taken a turn.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has already said that he's done with Cheney.

Republicans Gov. Larry Hogan (MD) and Rep. Adam Kinzinger (IL) have both said that the soul of the Republican Party is at stake.

"The reason there's no battle is that while Cheney, Hogan and others want to argue that their vision of the Republican Party competes with Trump's, that's simply not the case," argued Downie. "I've written previously that the GOP is still Trump's GOP. But the reverse is also true: Trump's GOP is the GOP as it's ever been."

The latest NBC News polls make things even darker for non-Trump Republicans. According to the numbers, 44 percent of Republicans identify as more of a supporter of Donald Trump and 50 percent identify as more of a supporter of the GOP.

"The threat of liberalism outweighs the risk of an inept, amoral or fascistic president," Downie closed. "The Trump era — including its culmination in January's attempted insurrection — was not out of step with that. There's no 'battle' for the party's soul; there are only the party leaders who will keep swimming in this foul stream leaving behind those that don't. For the rest of the country, including the media, reckoning with that fact means being honest about it — the sooner, the better."

