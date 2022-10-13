‘They can’t claim ignorance’: J6 witness rips Elise Stefanik’s staff

Former Trump White House deputy press secretary Sarah Matthews on Wednesday discussed the "embarrassing look" for GOP Conference Chairwoman Elise Stefanik of New York when she testified before the House Select Committee Investigating the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Matthews spoke to CNN's Jake Tapper in her first live television interview.

"While you were testifying a few months ago, the House Republican Conference, the official Twitter feed for the House Republican Conference, they attacked you, they smeared you," Tapper noted. "And at the time you were working for House Republicans on the Environment and Public Works Committee or something like that."

Matthews was attacked by the @HouseGOP account as, "just another liar and pawn in Pelosi's witch-hunt."

"I know you didn't know about it in real-time and probably by the time you found out about it, they had deleted it," he continued. "But that must have felt horrible."

"Yeah, I thought it was an embarrassing look for them," Matthews replied.

"I was a House staffer at the time and for them to tweet that out -- they can't claim ignorance, I know people on Elise Stefanik's team," she said. "They knew I was a current House staffer."

"And I think what was most astonishing to me about them tweeting that out was they tweeted it calling me a liar before I ever even opened my mouth," Matthews noted.

Watch below or at this link: