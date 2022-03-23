The best place in the world to watch a sunset
A crowd watches the sunset from Mallory Square in Key West, Florida. - MATIAS J. OCNER/Miami Herald/TNS

When it comes to sunsets, no place is more popular than Key West. And in Key West, there’s no better place to watch the sunset than Mallory Square, according to a not-at-all dubious study from mornings.co.uk. The website, which offers guides for mattresses, pillows and beds to promote better sleep, compiled a list of the best places to watch the day begin and end. Mallory Square, as it turns out, is the most popular place to watch sunset. Gathering for sunset is one of the top tourist activities for Key West visitors. Hundreds gather every night at the square, which features performers, food s...