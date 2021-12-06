MSNBC's Morning Joe shreds 'garbage' tweets from 'far-right's finest'

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough ripped a Republican lawmaker who shared a photo of his family decked out in Christmas attire and armed to the teeth with military-style rifles.

The "Morning Joe" co-hosts ran through a weekend's worth of dim-witted and menacing tweets posted by Republican politicians, but Scarborough was particularly disturbed by the photo shared by Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY).

"Over the weekend we got a sampling from some of the far-right's finest on the biggest issues in politics," said co-host Mika Brzezinski. "First, on the big lie from Donald Trump who once tweeted that he talked, 'like, really smart,' remember that? On Sunday, he either finally admitted he lost the 2020 election or he called himself stupid, releasing a statement that read, quote, 'anybody does not think there wasn't massive election fraud in the 2020 presidential election is either very stupid or very corrupt.'"

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) tweeted a thread comparing the coronavirus to cancer, and Scarborough called her "extraordinarily simple," and he then turned his attention to Massie's "gun fetish," as Brzezinski described the family photo.

"If you go back to all of these things, and of course, it's all a big windup, just looking at the weekend how we are seeing, especially Kevin McCarthy's house delegation, go more extreme, more hateful," Scarborough said.

"Here I find -- I don't even say the guy's name because I don't want to give him more credence -- I had to hear for decades people having to yap on and on about a war on Christmas," Scarborough continued, "and, of course, it's like a war on masculinity. If you were a Christian and you are concerned and somebody put 'Xmas' up somewhere and there is going to be 87 segments on that, it's not much of a faith, is it? You don't have that strong of a faith in Jesus Christ if that shakes you. That really has nothing to do with Christianity any more than all of this, all of this garbage we are seeing here like the war on Christmas."

"You want a war or Christmas?" he added. "You look at that picture, again, the picture I don't want to show and the picture I feel sorry for the guy's family, so I don't want to show their faces. Nothing has been done over the past year by city councils that really does more violence to the essence of what Christmas celebrates than that picture. It comes of course the party that's been whining about a war on Christmas for decades that drive up ratings or whatever or trying to get votes. Imagine that. It's hard for me, too. These are such bizarre times."





