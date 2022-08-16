Texas police hit with criticism for posting cop's selfie with Kyle Rittenhouse

A Texas police department is defending one of its officers for snapping a selfie with vigilante gunman Kyle Rittenhouse.

Thrall police posted the photo, showing the unidentified officer smiling next to Rittenhouse, on their official Facebook page welcoming the teenage gunman who killed two demonstrators and wounded a third during a protest against a police shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin, reported Fox News.

"Make those stops, you never know who you might meet," the post read. "Today it was Kyle Rittenhouse, welcome to Texas."

The post was shared more than 1,500 times and received more than 1,700 comments, and the department updated the post to respond to widespread criticism.

WATCH: Fox host Steve Doocy reminds GOP senator that DOJ is keeping evidence sealed in case Trump is innocent

"I must have missed something," the post read. "I believed that this young man was arrested, charged, indicted and then found not guilty by a jury of his peers. Is this not how our country works anymore? The hate in these comments is terrible, if you have information that is contrary to that I would honestly love to hear it."

Rittenhouse, who was 17 years old at the time and living in Illinois, said he crossed state lines in August 2020 and used a rifle to defend businesses from protesters following the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old Black man.

He was acquitted on all charges during a November 2021 trial, and the 19-year-old is reportedly attending Blinn College, a public junior college in Texas, and hopes to transfer to Texas A&M University.