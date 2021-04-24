MSNBC's Tiffany Cross nails GOP as  'weird, creepy white guy party' of abusers, rapists and Matt Gaetz

Former President Donald Trump released a statement attacking NBA player Lebron James. Evidently, the former president "came out of hiding," MSNBC's Joy Reid said, because he was so triggered by James posting a photo of the police officer who shot and killed a 16-year-old girl in Ohio this week.

Fellow MSNBC host Tiffany Cross, whose show "The Crossfire Connection" airs on weekend mornings, flatly said, "Who cares what Trump has to say." James, she explained was expressing his feelings as a Black man in pain for his community. Trump's pain is still election-related or related to being called impotent on Fox News ads.

"Speaking of bums," Reid interjected. "Matt Gaetz is begging for money. He says he wants to run some ads to try to help himself. There is an interesting piece in ProPublica that talks about the fact all of these far-right figures like Matt Gaetz, like Marjorie Taylor Greene, et cetera, Josh Hawley. They all sort of go out and make it seem like every time there is a controversy, they are raising tons of money. But it's not really clear that that's happening. These organizations, that are gleaning money from sometimes in small donations from, you know, Republican donors. A lot of the time, they are keeping most of the money. And the fundraising isn't really real. It's kind of smoke and mirrors. Do you think that we, in the media -- you wrote a great book, 'Say It Louder,' Tiffany cross, about the media. do we need to maybe take a step back before touting everything crazy they do is major fundraising? because sometimes, it's really not true."

Cross agreed, saying that as a reporter, she and others must peel away the headline and find the source and substance. But it was her comments about Gaetz and the Republican Party's embrace of him and those like him that got her fired up. She recalled one of the first interviews done with Matt Gaetz in which she raked him over about the NRA. "People should Google it."

"But also we have to remember he is the accused of sex trafficking a 17-year-old girl," said Cross. "So when you are asking people to contribute to your defense for such a heinous crime, it makes you wonder what kind of weird, creepy white guy party is this where they defend accused pedophiles like Roy Moore, where they defend accused wife beaters like some of the speechwriters from the Trump administration, and racists like Marjorie Taylor Greene. it is a weird thing happening in the GOP. Honestly, it has been the only Republican Party I have known. I think it is just more public now."

