Watch: GOP senator repeatedly refuses to say if he supports nationwide abortion ban

Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC), who is widely expected to launch a bid for the presidency in the coming weeks, traveled to New Hampshire this week, where he fielded several questions about abortion.

While talking with reporters in the city of Manchester on Thursday, Scott was asked directly whether he'd favor a federal ban on abortion.

"I would simply say that, the fact of the matter is, when you look at the issue of abortion, one of the challenges we have, we continue to go to the most restrictive conversations without broadening the scope and taking a look at the fact that. I'm 100 percent pro-life, I never walk away from that," he replied.

"But the truth of the matter is that when you look at the issues on abortion, I start with the various important conversations I had in a banking hearing, when I was sitting in my office and I was listening to Janet Yellen, the secretary of the Treasury, talk about increasing the labor force participation rate for African-American women who are in poverty by having abortions," Scott continued. "I think we're just having the wrong conversation."

DON'T MISS: New York hates you': Trump motorcade gets hostile greeting in NYC

"I ran down to the banking hearing to see if I heard her right," he said. "Are you actually saying that a mom like mine should have an abortion so that we increase the labor force participation rate? That just seems ridiculous to me. So, I'm going to continue to have a serious conversation about the issues that affect the American people and I'm going to start by pointing out the absolute hypocrisy of the left on this, one of the more important issues."

Scott was then asked if he could provide a "clear message on that" but ignored the question.

Republicans have been scrambling on the issue of abortion lately, as multiple elections both in 2022 and 2023 have shown that strict abortion bans are a massively unpopular issue for the GOP.

Watch the video below or at this link.





