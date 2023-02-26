'Relentlessly partisan screed': Fox News host wrecks Tim Scott's claims of 'optimism'

Fox News host Shannon Bream called out Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) for claiming to have an optimistic message for the country while attacking Democrats like President Joe Biden.

During an interview on Fox News Sunday, Bream noted that Scott tried to paint himself as an optimistic potential presidential candidate.

"Not everybody thought your message was uplifting," the host observed, quoting one reporter: "It's hard to recall a more strident asserted expression of belief that the route to national peace requires the subjugation of one party by the other."

"Scott's speech was a relentlessly partisan screed accusing Joe Biden and 'the left' of pursuing a 'blueprint for ruining America,'" she quoted.

"So, how does that square with the message of us having faith in each other as Americans?" Bream wondered.

"Great question," Scott replied. "Once again, it goes back to the contrast that is necessary. I'm a hopeful guy, not because I didn't have to overcome problems. I had a miserable beginning. Growing up in a single-parent household mired in poverty, the challenges that I faced, from self-esteem to low grades, were monumental."

"I overcame those challenges with grit, hard work, and inspiration," he added. "And so the truth is the left today, they have — seems to be working on a blueprint on how to ruin America."

