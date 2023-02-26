Rick Wilson hands Democrats a roadmap for destroying Trump in 2024

During an appearance on MSNBC's "The Katie Phang Show," former GOP strategist Rick Wilson warned Democrats that Donald Trump will likely be the Republican Party's presidential candidate in 2024 and that they had better be prepared to use whatever they have to destroy in the run-up to the election.

According to Wilson, he thinks 2024 will be a rematch of the 2020 election where Joe Biden came out on top and that Trump has given Democrats plenty more ammo to use against him since then.

Speaking with host Phang, he began, "One of the things we have to do in 2024 is not engage in any kind of wishful thinking. Not believe it is going to be easy. Not believe that Trump will just be wiped away. Not believe there is some sort of deus ex machina indictment or some legal problem that will hurt Trump to the point where he can't be reelected."

"It's going to be a hard-fought campaign from jump," he continued. "And it is important to highlight the things he has done to destroy this country at every different level. It goes back to the train derailment in Ohio, framing things like that properly because there's a long record of destruction in that administration."

He added, "The tax cut that basically benefited about 200 people in the whole country in the hedge fund and high-value network individual community. All the things he has done that have hurt this country, they kind of got washed away with January sixth and the other outrages. But it's important to focus on those and on the fact that he ordered a coup and participated in a conspiracy to try to overthrow our free and fair election in the United States of America."

"It is an obscenity, he is an obscenity and it is important to split off -- as we have done at the Lincoln Project very successfully -- Republican voters who don't like the guy because they are not going to, at the end of the day, get their fantasy of Ron DeSantis. They're not gonna get their fantasy of Nikki Haley, if there are people who have that fantasy -- I don't know who."

"But it will almost certainly going to be him [Trump] and his record is a fantastic catalog, an encyclopedia, of garbage to run against," he added.

Watch below or at the link: