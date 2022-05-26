Hitler-lookalike MAGA rioter told Black roommate about beating Capitol cop with flagpole

The Black former roommate of a Hitler-lookalike MAGA rioter testified about the evidence he collected while wired up by federal investigators.

The roommate, who testified under the pseudonym “Mike Jacobs” due to safety concerns, told jurors that he was assigned in 2018 to room with Timothy Hale-Cusanelli while they were both stationed at Naval Weapons Station Earle in New Jersey, and he said their relationship was generally "cordial" but they often disagreed over politics, reported WUSA-TV.

“Civil war, not that I want that, but I think it is the simplest solution, the most likely outcome and the best shot at a clean bill of health for our society," Hale-Cusanelli said in one recording played by prosecutors. “It’s not like I want to see people dead on the street -- I’m not a complete sociopath -- but I literally don’t see a political future going forward.”

Jacobs said he generally enjoyed debating Hale-Cusanelli, but he said they couldn't have cordial discussions about race, and he testified that his roommate discussed his role in the Jan. 6 insurrection as he wore a wire to help federal investigators.

"You know, the 10-year felony thing," Hale-Cusanelli said when Jacobs asked why he was afraid of being identified in video from the riot. "I could be labeled a domestic terrorist. It’s a thing they’re saying.”

He also told his roommate that he used hand signals that could be considered tactical instructions and frequently yelled "advance," and he admitted to having a flagpole he used to strike a police officer in the head.

“I think maybe I have a murder weapon on me,” Hale-Cusanelli said. “That’s still in my truck. I’ve got to dispose of that.”

But he also told Jacobs the riot was the closest thing to war he had ever experienced.

“I can’t describe how exhilarating it was,” he said. “The adrenaline, the rush, the sense of purpose.”

Jacobs said he didn't think civil war was imminent, but Hale-Cusanlli indicated he disagreed -- and he explained how he'd help speed it along.

“Let me tell you," Hale-Cusanlli said. "If we had more people, we could have cleared that whole building,. It’s only a matter of time. They don’t want to be the ones to fire the first shot.”