Trump's co-conspirators are almost certainly being told to flip or face charges:  Ex-president's former lawyer

Jack Smith hit Donald Trump with a long-awaited indictment Tuesday – and the former president's ex-lawyer says the special counsel won't be stopping there.

The indictment already list half a dozen co-conspirators in Trump's alleged attempts to overturn the 2020 election, and lawyer Timothy Parlatore says either Smith is trying to get them to flip on Trump, or more charges will be coming.

"The interesting thing to me is both the timing," Parlatore, who left the former president's legal team in May, told CNN's Jake Tapper. "This is something that I know that Jack Smith's team is still investigating. They're still interviewing witnesses that, just from my brief, have information that's directly relevant to these things. It's surprising he would hand down the indictment today, instead of a couple of weeks from now after they finish doing all of those witness interviews."

Another thing that leaped out at Parlatore was that Smith, "has chosen only to indict one person and to leave these other six co-conspirators unindicted."

"So that may be an indication that this is just the initial indictment," said Parlatore. "He is going to try and put pressure on the other six to move over to become cooperating witnesses, or else there is going to be a superseding indictment that will name them all as co-defendants."

