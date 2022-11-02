Boogaloo militant arrested in Michigan on possible election-related charges

A member of the militant Boogaloo movement was arrested in Michigan on election-related terror charges.

FBI agents confirmed Timothy Teagan, of Plymouth, was taken into federal custody after a search warrant was carried out at his home looking for controlled substances or firearms, reported freelance journalist Eric L. VanDussen on Medium.

"They were very, very particular about questions involving anything going on with the election," Teagan told journalist Ford Fischer a day after the FBI raid. "They were asking if I knew of any violent plans or violent tendencies that could be coming forth about the election. They were asking whether the Boogs or any militias were planning that during the elections, if we had any plans to go to polls armed, anything like that."

Teagan insisted his group had no violent intentions around the election but suggested unrest was possible if a proposition failed to amend the state constitution to protect the right to an abortion.

"I told them were were kind of worried about protests if Prop 3 fails because with the way abortion is held in Michigan we're probably going to see inner-city protests," Teagan said. "I told him we really had no concerns over the election at this point in time."

It's not clear what charges Teagan faces, but he will be arraigned Wednesday in federal court.