‘Stop, you're hurting me!’ Trump-loving Colorado clerk melts down in new body cam video of arrest

Newly released police body cam video shows Trump-loving Colorado clerk Tina Peters breaking down in tears while resisting arrest on Tuesday in Grand Junction.

"The video shows police officers responding to the Main Street Bagels, where the District Attorney’s Investigators were inside, attempting to serve a search warrant for Peters’ iPad," according to the local ABC affiliate. "The officers were called when investigators said Peters was obstructing. According to the DA’s office said, the iPad may contain an illegally recorded court hearing."

"Let go of me!" Peters yells at officers repeatedly in the video. “You’re hurting me!"

Peters is also shown "crumbling to the ground," as an arrest affidavit later described it, as officers try to escort her to a patrol vehicle.

Previously released video showed Peters attempting to kick the officers while being handcuffed, which led to misdemeanor charges being filed against her. She turned herself in on Thursday before being released on bond.

"You’re assisting Merrick Garland!" Peters tells officers after they place her in the backseat of the patrol car in the new video.

Appearing Saturday on the Conservative Daily Podcast, Peters continued to push the conspiracy theory that her arrest was part of a plot by the federal government, even suggesting that someone in Washington might have her killed.

"And you have the opposition that you're getting from the top — you know, this is coming from DC," Peters said on the podcast. "And I want to say right now that I'm not depressed, I've never thought of killing myself. If some crazy accident happens, I'm a very good driver, I have a perfect driving record — I've never thought of harming myself — so if anything happens to me, then I want people to know that it was not an accident, as grim as that might seem."

