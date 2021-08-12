'Whistleblower' at Mike Lindell's disastrous Cyber Symposium now facing potential criminal investigation

Mesa County, Colorado clerk Tina Peters appeared this week as a "whistleblower" at MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell's "Cyber Symposium" to discuss purported voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

While Peters was attending the conference, the password to Mesa County's election equipment was posted online, and now Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold is saying that Peters is now being investigated by both her office and the Mesa County District Attorney's Office in an investigation that could produce criminal charges.

CBS Denver reports that Griswold said on Thursday that Mesa County must now replace all of its elections equipment in the wake of the breach, and she accused Peters of lying to her office about her actions.

"Griswold, a Democrat, says the Mesa County Clerk and Recorder's office directed staff to turn off video surveillance of its voting equipment prior to a May 25 voting machine update session, thus making it unable to verify the chain of custody of the machines," reports CBS Denver. "Furthermore, Griswold said an unauthorized person attended the May 25 session. That was when, Griswold said, passwords were accessed and recently posted online by what she called conspiracy theorists. Griswold said Peters was misleading about the employment status of that unauthorized person."

