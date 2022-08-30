Lead lawyer abandons Trump ally ahead of jury selection in lobbying case
Former Donald Trump Presidential Inauguration Committee chief Tom Barrack has just lost his lawyer.

The New York Law Journal revealed on Tuesday that Barrack's lawyer, O’Melveny & Myers partner Daniel Petrocelli, was leaving Barrack as jury selection is getting started. It was reported Monday that Barrack's team had been trying to eliminate any potential juror that ever made a disparaging comment about Donald Trump. Trump is not involved in the lawsuit.

The case focuses on Barrack lobbying the White House for the United Arab Emirates without being registered as a foreign agent or indicating that he was being paid to lobby on their behalf.

The lead counsel claimed that the problem was about the scheduling, his partner James Bowman said in a conference with the court.

Petrocelli “will not be involved in the trial going forward due to other trial obligations,” Bowman said. The lawyer has been leading the Barrack team since the Trump booster was arrested in July 2021.

U.S. District Judge Brian Cogan of the Eastern District of New York told the court that he's "not going to push the clock on this case. It's too important. I want to make sure we do it right rather than fast."

Read the full report at Law.com.

