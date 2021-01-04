Trump threatens GOP senator Tom Cotton and warns his voters will 'NEVER FORGET'
Donald Trump during a White House address on December 2, 2020. (Screenshot/Facebook)

President Donald Trump on Monday lashed out at Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR), a longtime loyalist who has said he will not back efforts in the Senate to block the certification of President-elect Joe Biden's victory.

"How can you certify an election when the numbers being certified are verifiably WRONG," the president wrote on Twitter. "You will see the real numbers tonight during my speech, but especially on JANUARY 6th. "Senator Tom Cotton, Republicans have pluses & minuses, but one thing is sure, THEY NEVER FORGET!"

Trump's threat against Cotton comes as more Republican lawmakers have started backing away from the president and his attempts to overturn the 2020 election.

Even stalwart Trump supporter Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) on Monday admitted that his threatening phone call to Georgia Attorney General Brad Raffensperger was "not helpful" and said he should not be trying to federalize states' election processes.