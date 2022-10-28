Tom Cotton boasts about not even reading Trump impeachment evidence in new book
Tom Cotton (CBS News)

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) in a new book boasts that he didn't at all take the first impeachment trial against former President Donald Trump seriously and that he didn't bother reading the evidence that had been gathered against him.

The Guardian reports that Cotton's new book, titled "Only the Strong: Reversing the Left’s Plot to Sabotage American Power," features the Arkansas senator telling stories about how he and his fellow senators didn't take House Democrats' impeachment case against Trump at all seriously.

In fact, Cotton brags that he slipped other reading materials into the impeachment binder so that reporters couldn't see what he was actually doing.

"My aides delivered a steady flow of papers and photocopied books, hidden underneath a fancy cover sheet labeled ‘Supplementary Impeachment Materials’, so nosy reporters sitting above us in the Senate gallery couldn’t see what I was reading," he wrote. "They probably would’ve reported that I wasn’t paying attention to the trial."

Instead of reading the evidence against Trump over his attempts to shake down Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for political dirt on Joe Biden, Cotton claims he was reading about coronaviruses and the history of pandemics.

"I was paying attention -- to the story that mattered most," he said. "The outcome of the impeachment trial was a foregone conclusion, and it wouldn’t impact the daily lives of normal Americans.”

