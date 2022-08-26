Trump mocked by former aide for taking legal advice from 'people on TV and playing Game of Thrones'

Two former Trump administration officials ridiculed the precarious legal situation their former boss has put himself in during a Thursday evening appearance on CNN.

CNN anchor Laura Coates interviewed former DHS chief of staff Miles Taylor and White House Director of Strategic Communications Alyssa Farah Griffin about reports Trump was taking legal advice from Judicial Watch head Tom Fitton — who is not an attorney.

"We've seen this story so many times that Donald Trump is getting his advice from television," Taylor said. "He ran his presidency that way. We used to joke that Lou Dobbs was the deputy chief of staff at the White House because he would literally say to you, 'Did you watch Lou Dobbs last night? it would be some popcorn cockamamy policy idea."

"And how he's actually in real legal trouble and he's still taking advice from people who are on tv and playing "Game of Thrones" again, though, the difference this time is, you know, he's in a bad position," he said.

"He's got a very bad legal team and his fingerprints, as we've talked about before, are literally all over this," Taylor continued. "He's gone through the boxes. He is in a really, really bad spot."

Griffin said Trump is scared and said, "he is not hiring or surrounding himself with the best people."

