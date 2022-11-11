'Shame on you, you terrible man!' NYT's Tom Friedman unloads on Trump for election lies

On CNN Friday, New York Times columnist Tom Friedman shredded former President Donald Trump for convincing his supporters, and rank and file Republican candidates and officeholders across the country, that the 2020 presidential election was stolen, and radicalizing them against the democratic process in general.

And voters are sick of it too, Friedman said, noting that several key election deniers running to administer elections in key states lost.

"That was the American people saying to Trump, take your election denialism and shove it," he said. "We are going to vote. And we lust our neighbors and our voting officials to count the ballots fairly. That's a huge win for democracy."

But, he added, Trump hasn't backed off any of this.

"Ask yourself this," Friedman told anchor Don Lemon. "You know, have you heard Trump saying that Oz lost to his guy in Pennsylvania, he lost illegitimately? You haven't heard Trump say this election was illegitimate. You know why? Because he actually doesn't care about anybody else except himself."

"And he's not on the ballot," Lemon chimed in.

"And he's not on the ballot," agreed Friedman. "He's not out there propagating this nonsense. Don, I get a little emotional when I vote. I went over to my local elementary [school]. You go in there. There's young people, mostly retirees monitoring the ballots. Conducting the elections. You see what I'm saying — these are the great conspiracists that you talked about? Shame on you, shame on you, in the middle of the pandemic, you perpetrated this lie of election denial on the whole country."

"Now we have this election, you don't say boo, of course, because you're not on the ballot," added Friedman. "Shame on you, you terrible man, what you put our country through."

