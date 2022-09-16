Tomi Lahren accuses students of terrorism after protesters disrupt her speech at University of New Mexico
Tomi Lahren speaking with supporters of former State Senator Kelli Ward at a campaign rally at the Pioneer Living History Museum in Phoenix, Arizona. (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

Right-wing provocateur Tomi Lahren on Thursday accused students at the University of New Mexico of committing "terrorism" after they disrupted her speech at their school.

Local news station KRQE reports that roughly 100 students protested against Lahren's talk, which was put on by Turning Point USA, on Thursday evening.

The students went beyond protest, however, and KRQE reports that "the protest even made its way into the building with Lahren speaking just behind the doors."

Writing on Twitter, Lahren alleged that the students tried to break into the room where her speech was being held and she accused the university of turning a blind eye to alleged violence by the protesters.

"Campus terrorists showed up at my UNM speech tonight and UNM did not care," she wrote. "They shoved officers and tried to bust down the door to the speech room. These colleges are unbelievable. They don’t care about the safety of conservative students or guests. Sickening."

In a statement released after the event, UNM defended its decision to invite Lahren to speak on campus.

"The University of New Mexico is committed to the principles of free speech and values its role as a public square for debate, a marketplace of ideas, and a place to test and challenge competing viewpoints and opinions," the university said. "In this context, allowing speakers invited by a student organization on campus in no way implies an endorsement of the content of their speeches or their opinions. And those who disagree with the ideas expressed are encouraged to respectfully voice their perspectives.”

Lahren has a long history of race-baiting, such as when she infamously earned the scorn of Fox News' Geraldo Rivera when she falsely claimed that George Floyd caused his own death despite the fact that he was suffocated to death by a Minneapolis Police officer in 2020.

