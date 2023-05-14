Fox co-host runs over Tomi Lahren after she implies Biden is blowing white supremacy crisis out of proportion

Fox commentator Tomi Lahren complained on Sunday that there isn't a major white supremacy crisis facing the United States. Even if there is, she explained, there's no way to solve it.

As part of the Sunday show, Lahren ranted that the Democrats have crafted the idea of an "ultra-MAGA white supremacist, threats to democracy." She said it while two fingers on each hand bounced in the air to indicate quotes.

"They've been able to use this. It's no coincidence they echo this every time they get a chance because they want those independents, those Democrats and especially those liberal voters to actually believe the biggest threat we face is white supremacy because they can't really solve that. Right? You can solve the border crisis. That's solvable. Donald Trump did it! You can solve national security, to an extent. You can't solve this boogeyman called white supremacy, and that's why they continue to echo it because they don't actually have to do anything. They just get to fire people up and make people feel like oppressors and victims, and it's a talking point that unfortunately has been very effective, so they're going to keep using it."

In 2019, Lahren blasted Trump for what she said was a "sham" deal over the border funding.

Before the COVID-19 disaster, the "border crisis" was still a huge issue for which Trump was demanding funds for his border wall. It never happened and it wasn't the topic of conversation among Americans as they hand-made masks and hunted for Lysol and bleach to sanitize everything. As PBS reported at the time, Trump had been out of office for about two months when Republicans blamed President Joe Biden for the border crisis.

Lahren's co-host Joey Jones, a Marine Corps vet, ran over her comments, making it clear, "white supremacy is not a good thing" and explained, "I'm all for attacking where it exists."

"The body count for lone wolf terrorists in this country is higher now than it's been in a long time," said Jones. "I am for anything to help with that and have those discussions." He explained that it's different from the border crisis, however.

