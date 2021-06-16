'That's a man!' Tomi Lahren fans revolt after she refers to Caitlyn Jenner as 'her' during Fox interview

Fox Nation host Tomi Lahren faced some blowback from fans on Wednesday when she correctly referred to Caitlyn Jenner as "her" while promoting an interview with the Republican California gubernatorial hopeful.

Jenner, a transgender icon who faced criticism from many in the trans community for her endorsement of former President Donald Trump in 2016, appeared on Fox Nation this week to prop up her flailing campaign for California governor.

Lahren wrote on Twitter that she was interviewing Jenner to get a sense of what her priorities would be as California governor.

"California is failing and Caitlyn Jenner believes it is worth fighting for," she wrote. "I'll discuss my interview with her next on Fox and Friends."

Many Lahren fans angrily caller her out for not referring to Jenner as a "he," while at the same time sending disparaging messages about the trans community at large.

