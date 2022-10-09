'Tommy Tuberville can go to hell': Bakari Sellers buries GOP senator over his blatantly racist rally speech

During a CNN "State of the Union" panel discussion on Sunday morning, liberal CNN contributor Bakari Seller and conservative commentator Mia Love both slammed Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) for comments he made at a Donald Trump rally on Saturday afternoon that was so racist, host Jake Tapper couldn't even bring himself to describe it.

Speaking to a predominately white and cheering crowd in tiny Minden, Nevada, former Auburn football coach Tuberville blurted that Democrats are "pro-crime," before adding, "They want crime because they want to take over what you've got. They want to control what you have. They want reparations because they think the people who do the crime are owed that. Bullshit!"

As AL.com reported, "Reparations typically refer to “financial recompense for African-Americans whose ancestors were slaves and lived through the Jim Crow era,” according to the NAACP. The association has called for a national apology, as well as financial payments, social service benefits and land grants to every descendant of enslaved African Americans."

That was not lost on Sellers and Love after they watched the clip with the rest of the panel.

After Tapper offered, "There is no other way to read that sentence," Sellers chimed in.

"Tommy Tuberville can go to hell," he began. "I'll tell you what: the fact is, he made tens of millions of dollars off unpaid Black men, as a [college] football coach. He literally has the stature he has because people went out there and assumed the risk and incurred the risk of concussions, playing hard and everything. And for him to give these racist tropes? I mean, that infuriates me. But this is a large swath of the Republican Party that they have to deal with."

Former GOP lawmaker Love added, "When somebody shows you who they are, you have to believe them. It's unfortunate that we are sitting here at a table in America today and having this conversation."

Watch below or at the link: