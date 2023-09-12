Nicolle Wallace stunned by Tuberville's 'embarrassing ignorance' about military

Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) didn't know that Gen. Mark Milley must leave his office on Oct. 1, 2023. Speaking to an NBC News reporter and others, Tuberville said that he's sure Milley would stick around. Legally, he can't.

"I'll call Milley and wish him good luck, but I don't — I don't know whether he'll go anywhere until they get somebody confirmed," said Tuberville.

Reporters had to explain that statutorily, he's required to leave the office.

"He has to leave?" Tuberville asked the reporters. "He's out. We'll get somebody else to do the job. But, um, hopefully, it's done by then."

Wallace's face scrunched and she let out a big sigh. "Hopefully what's done? You're the problem!"

"I think a lot of us have seen, with Sen. Tuberville, how ignorant he is," Ret. Marine Corps. Col. Amy McGrath explained. "The fact that he has really no idea about national security policy, how the laws are enacted with regards to our military, that's not surprising to a lot of us. I think the bigger issue here, Nicolle, is not Sen. Tuberville's ignorance, it's the fact that the rest of the Senate Republican caucus, the members of the so-called party of national security, have not stood up to him. He basically has had little pushback."

Gen. Barry McCaffrey told Wallace that called Republicans allowing Tuberville to sit on a national security process "astonishing."

