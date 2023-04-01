Marjorie Taylor Greene makes a bizarre claim about 'Transtifa' being behind 'insurrections'

Marjorie Taylor Greene on Friday blamed nonbinary people and progressive activists for America’s political unrest.

The far-right congresswoman from Georgia alleged that “Transtifa” is behind insurrections in a bizarre 71-word tweet in which she also expressed support for a man who pleaded guilty Friday to federal charges in connection with a scheme to misinform voters.

“Transtifa is organizing insurrections,” Greene tweeted.

“Biden wants to disarm Americans instead of ending gun-free school zones. The Yuan is rising and the dollar is falling. Our border is invaded every day by people from 170 countries and deadly fentanyl is killing over 300 Americans daily. And the Biden regime is arresting its political enemies daily.

“President Trump has been indicted and tragically Douglas Mackey has been convicted for posting a meme.”

Greene’s assertion that ‘Transtifa’ is behind the insurrections comes just a week after she insisted that the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol was not an insurrection.

“Now for two years, we’ve heard the story from the people on the Jan. 6 committee, we’ve heard the story about how it was an insurrection and I’m gonna tell you something right now, it was not an insurrection,” Greene told reporters last week during a visit to a Washington D.C. jail. where 20 Jan. 6 defendants are being held.

Greene earlier on Friday implied that the impeachment of former President Donald Trump was cause for payback.

"Impeach Biden," Greene tweeted.

"He’s given us every reason and the family banking records and more are giving us receipts. But now that the gloves are off.. Prosecute any and all crimes. Enough of this witch hunt (expletive).

