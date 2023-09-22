Latest update: Tropical Cyclone 16 will cause a 'life-threatening storm surge'
Photo: NOAA

Tropical Cyclone 16 is threatening to hit millions of Americans on the East Coast Saturday and Sunday and the National Hurricane Center has issued a warning that winds could top out at 65 miles per hour, according to the latest forecast issued Friday morning.

"Wells generated by this system will affect much of the U.S. East Coast through the weekend, likely causing life-threatening surf and rip currents," the report from the National Hurricane Center said.

NOAA warns that heavy rainfall will lead to flooding among some streams in states from North Carolina to New Jersey. But the storm surge is perhaps the most dangerous. As with hurricanes, TC-16 will also cause fast-moving seas that could flood coastal homes and streets.

The report specifically alerts areas like "eastern North Carolina and southeastern Virginia, including Pamlico and Albemarle Sounds, and the lower Chesapeake Bay, where Storm Surge warnings are in place."

See some of the weather graphics below or at the link here.


