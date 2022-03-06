‘It’s a trap’: Truck convoy to skirt DC as leader demands audience with Congress

The "trucker convoy" holding at the Hagerstown Speedway outside of Washington, DC intends to approach the city as its leader demands Congress cave to his demands.

Lead organizer Brian Brase announced that he is close to obtaining a location near Washington, DC while urging his supporters to stay outside of the district.

"It's a trap," Brase warned of people entering Washington, DC.

His demands include ending vaccine mandates and congressional hearings on the origins of the virus.

He also asked his supporters to keep their hotel rooms in Hagerston, which is roughly 70 miles outside the district, through Sunday.

